A farewell to a colleague

It is with much mixed emotions, sadness, respect, friendship and pride that we feel as we say our last goodbyes to one of us. The Association of Judges and Magistrates is honoured to be able to write this memorial to give a sincere farewell to one of its most humble members.

Saviour Demicoli, or ‘Salv’ as he was known to some of us, was a magistrate of the first order who decided a significant number of cases over the 22 years he sat at the bench, including a number of sensitive cases which left an impact on his well-being.

He has displayed his great legal talents mainly in the field of criminal law. He was a very conscientious person who loved the law, so much so that it was only at a later stage in his life that he decided to follow a Masters in Philosophy in Law at the University of Malta, which he obtained with not much fanfare. It was something he was very proud of.

He was a man of great understanding and gave a chance to everyone and was marked by the qualities of practical wisdom and toughness administered with comity and sometimes though only where appropriate, with humour.

He also helped to educate a whole generation of lawyers and police inspectors, both in his capacity as a judicial assistant as well as a lecturer at the University of Malta and at the Police Academy.

As a colleague he has proved to be a pillar of strength in the court and has always been the quintessential magistrate. He was a reference to the younger members of the bench and a symbol of stability and honesty.

Unfortunately, he was taken ill at a fairly young age, so much so that he died in office. He fought his illness with great faith in the Lord until he succumbed to it.

He remained working till the very end and even while in hospital combating his illness, he would never fail to speak about his work load and how he intended to return to handle and decide his case load.

His sense of dedication to his work was unique. Some may say that he was a worrier but this was due to his overzealous well-being to follow the law to the letter even in matters of procedure.

He did not have any interests outside the law but a great devotion to his family whom he held close to his heart. He would always talk with pride and joy about his dedicated wife Bernardette whom he referred to as ‘Ben’, about his young daughter Maria whom he thought the world of and his son Paul whom he considered to be the shoulder that his wife will lean upon, upon his demise.

He was in awe of his family and certainly very dedicated to them all.

He was also very fond of the Ursoline Sisters for whom he had only words of praise, and who will most certainly remember him in their prayers, as will all of us at the association.

We extend our deepest condolences to Bernardette, his two children and to the rest of the family, especially his brother Charles who stood by his side with obstinate love till the very end.

We have our mind completely at rest that the Lord will welcome Salv with open arms.

Let it be known that though he is no longer with us in this Valley of Tears, his legacy at the Courts of Justice will never die.

May he rest in peace.

Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera on behalf of the committee and members of the Association of Judges and Magistrates.