Today's newspapers in review
The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.
Times of Malta says the bishops have stirred the ire of conservatives within the Church for their guidelines dealing with divorced and remarried Catholics. In another story, it says the Malta Union of Teachers has warned that primary schools would be some 200 teachers short in a few years’ time if immediate action is not taken.
L-Orizzont says the health sector in Malta is 350 nurses short because of clauses implemented in the past which kept many in the vocational profession from obtaining the necessary certification.
In-Nazzjon says that patients suffering from infectious diseases at Gozo General Hospital are also not being kept in isolation.
The Malta Independent says that a national action plan on integration is at an advanced stage of drafting.
