Sliema skyscraper will spoil view of Valletta from across the harbour, NGO warns

Valletta as seen from Vittoriosa if the Sliema skyscraper is built.

The building of a skyscraper in Sliema will spoil the view of Valletta as seen from Vittoriosa and the surrounding areas, environment NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa warned today.

It said that photomontages it had commissioned, based on professional 3D studies, showed that the 38-storey Townsquare skyscraper would destroy the historic skyline of Valletta from the other side of Grand Harbour.

"Clearly this is no longer just a Sliema issue, but has become a Valletta issue. And it is also a national issue."

The environment NGO also warned that the skyscrapers proposed for Mrieħel, smack in the middle of Malta, will be visible from everywhere. Viewed from Mdina, these office blocks will protude and clash with their surroundings.

"Many mistakes have been made over the years, with Malta's beauty sacrificed for immediate gain. Yet we are allowing the same mistakes to happen again and again. Today's mistakes are tomorrow's landscapes. And we are ruining them once and for all," the NGO said.

"The skyscrapers being proposed for Qui-si-Sana and Mriehel serve no public interest but are speculative developments which destroy the landscape."

The Planning Authority granted permits for the two projects in August 2016. The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal is considering appeals filed by Din l-Art Ħelwa. The next hearing will be held this Thursday.