Self-confessed thief gets 30 months in prison

A woman who admitted to a string of thefts over the past seven months was today handed a 30-month jail term.

Meriam Abdussalam Mouaddea, 43, of Moroccan origin and residing in San Ġwann, was charged before magistrate Joseph Mifsud with having stolen €4,000 in cash from an apartment in St Paul's Bay one evening last June at around 6.00pm.

A second theft was committed one early morning, between 8 and 9am, last October. The court heard how the accused had made off with €2,000 in cash as well as a haul of jewellery worth some €420.

Yesterday morning, at around 10.10am, the accused stole a further €282 in cash from a residence in Ħamrun, the prosecution alleged.

The court, taking note of Ms Mouaddea's guilty plea, as well as of the fact that the accused had violated the conditions of an earlier suspended sentence, imposed a jail term of 30 months. The accused was also charged with having been a relapser.

Inspectors Robert Vella and Nicholas Vella prosecuted. Lawyer Joe Brincat was defence counsel.