Medical emergency forces Emirates flight to divert to Malta
Casablanca-bound plane landed at MIA at 11.12am
A medical emergency forced a Casablanca-bound Emirates flight to divert to Malta International Airport this morning.
Emirates flight EK751 landed in Luqa at 11.12am, having left Dubai at 07.47am local time.
No information about the medical emergency was immediately available.
