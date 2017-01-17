Man, woman, hit by cars in separate accidents

A 30-year-old Italian man and a 73-year-old woman who live in Għajnsielem and Qormi respectively were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents which took place within minutes from each other in St. Julian's and Qormi.

The police said the 30-year-old was hit by a Toyota Townace in Triq San Ġorġ St.Julian's at about 9.25am. The vehicle was being driven by a 24-year-old man, residing in Zebbuġ.