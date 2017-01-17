Man ordered to compensate bus driver for road rage assault
A man has been ordered to pay almost €20,000 in compensation to a former Arriva bus driver after he injured her in a road rage incident.
The incident took place in Swieqi in August 2012 when Christian Zarb, who had been driving a truck, stopped in front of the bus and assaulted bus driver Rita Bonavia, who he claimed had blocked him earlier on.
He punched her on the shoulder and also pulled down his trousers and made obscene gestures.
A criminal court had found Mr Zarb guilty of the incident and handed him a suspended jail sentence, after which Ms Bonavia sued for compensation.
The civil court found that Ms Bonavia had suffered damages because she was unable to drive a bus for two years. Mr Zarb was ordered to pay her €19.362.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.