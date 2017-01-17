Advert
Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 18:03

Man injured in factory site fall

A 28-year-old man from Safi was seriously injured this afternoon when he fell a height of some four metres in a construction site within the Playmobil factory in Hal Far.

He was lifted from the site by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

