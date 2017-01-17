Insurance company ordered to pay damages caused in fatal traffic accident

Untours Insurance has been ordered by the civil court to compensate a man and a woman for injuries and loss of earnings after a car driven by Fr Rene Cilia crashed into their vehicle in Tal-barrani Road in November 2012.

Fr Cilia, 27, who was on his way to Żejtun to celebrate Mass, died on the spot after his car mounted the centre strip and crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction.

Untours had already admitted that Fr Cilia was solely responsible for the accident and paid Vincent and Maria Dolores Mizzi for repairs to their car.

The company, however, disputed their claims for compensation for medical bills and loss of earnings.

Mr Justice Wenzu Mintoff after considering evidence by medical experts confirming 2% disability suffered by Mr Mizzi, ordered the company to pay compensation of 7,357 euro.