Injured mute swan seen in St Thomas Bay

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

An injured mute swan delighted many as it entered St Thomas Bay at around 7am today until it was realised that the bird had blood stains in the under part of its right wing.

The bird, which is now in Birżebbuġa surrounded by members of the Administrative Law Enforcement flew to its new location after spending some time at St Thomas Bay.

Birdlife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said that while the public showed their enthusiasm and excitement at the visit of the swans in Gozo earlier this month, it was disheartening and a shame that once again some hunters defied goodwill and common respect to laws and nature and tried to kill such a beauty.

BirdLife said it was adamant to keep on working in collaboration with all stakeholders to eradicate illegal hunting in Malta.

A bevy of 12 swans landed in a reservoir in Marsalforn valley on January 2, attracting many people to the area to enjoy the unusual sight.