Government to outsource some outpatients' appointments

The government is to start sub-contracting some outpatient services normally given at Mater Dei Hospital, in the same way as is being done for dentistry appointments, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament this evening.

He explained during the debate on the Budget Measures Implementation Bill that the hospital was too small not only in so far as the wards were concerned, but also outpatient services, with far too few clinics.

The government was planning to build a new Outpatients' block, he said, but as an immediate measure, some outpatients appointments would be subcontracted and patients would be directed to private clinics, with the government meeting the costs.

Mr Fearne said there were currently no patients in the hospital corridors, a situation not shared by 40% of Europe's hospitals.

The waiting lists for operations were going down with the number of operations last year having reached some 63,000, up 4,000 over the previous year's record.

He said work would soon start on the building of a new health centre in Kirkop and a far bigger regional health centre in Paola. Gzira health centre would also be given a top to bottom revamp.