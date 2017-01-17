Footballers back in court as AG appeals match-fixing acquittal

Defender Emanuel Briffa (left) and midfielder Kyle Cesare in action during the Montenegro game on March 23 which Malta lost 0-1. Photos: Darrin Zammit Lupi.

A court has started considering an appeal filed by the Attorney General after two former members of the U21 Malta national football team were acquitted of involvement in match-fixing.

Kyle Cesare, 22, and Emanuel Briffa, 23, had been arraigned after another footballer turned whistleblower and alleged that the two footballers were involved in the scam surrounding the Malta-Montenegro European championship qualifier match played on March 23, 2016.

The two were declared not guilty of the charges of association for the purpose of committing a crime and of bribery of players by a magistrate's court in August. The magistrate had observed that the young men had been the victims of peer and social pressure which, coupled with their immaturity, robbed them of their free judgment.

The court of appeal, presided by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, today heard the prosecution submit that investigations surrounding the alleged offence ought to have been handled differently.

"Why were only two of the players charged in court?" the prosecution remarked. The two accused were apparently targeted as the ones whom the go-between turned whistleblower had contacted more than once, the court was told.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti appearing for Emanuel Briffa, argued that Seyble Zammit, also a footballer, had only agreed to cooperate with the police after being offered an exemption from punishment were he to act as informant. "He was the lupus in favola" the lawyer declared, insisting that Mr Zammit was not a reliable witness.

The defence further noted that the whistleblower had testified that in spite of various attempts to contact the players, he was met with a general refusal. Although the witness had allegedly met the two accused, he had denied having paid any bribes, the court was told. Moreover, the prosecution had produced no concrete evidence of the alleged bribery.

On the contrary, Mr Briffa was always consistent in his version of the facts surrounding the case, the defence argued. "I love football. I did not enter the world of football for such purposes," the accused had insisted, denying any involvement in the scandal.

Lawyer Clifton Grima, appearing for Mr Cesare, likewise argued that his client had been living his dream as part of a team which won honours for Malta. This dream was allegedly shattered by Mr Zammit who had named the accused just to get himself out of a tight corner, the court was told.

Dr Grima also pointed out that any communication between his client and Mr Zammit had been done through normal channels.

Ever since their arraignment, the accused have been barred from playing football and attending matches as mere spectators, the court was told. Moreover, any finding of guilt would put an end to their career. This would be a loss to Maltese football, the defence concluded.

Lawyer Kevin Valletta prosecuted.

