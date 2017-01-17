Night centre at Ħamrun

The item regarding a study by Caritas on the situation of the elderly in Dingli (December 20) was quite interesting but it was not that surprising because the problem of loneliness seems to be a malaise of our times and spread all over Malta. Social workers, volunteers working in the social field and parish priests all vouch for this fact and point out that not only the elderly but even those of other ages suffer from loneliness.

Those who lose their spouse, separated couples, those in an unhappy marriage, young people facing the travails of life and the elderly feel lonely.

Earlier in December, this newspaper had also reported that thousands of people were calling a support helpline because they felt lonely and wanted someone to talk to.

If Caritas were to study the situation across the island it will certainly realise the problem is widespread. In Ħamrun, for example, there is an acute problem of loneliness. The situation has led the new parish priest, Fr Walter Cauchi, to take the issue matter to the parish council, asking it to do something about it.

It was suggested that the parish would hold a sort of night centre that opens daily, where lonely people of all ages and categories can go, have a coffee and some biscuits, meet other people, make friends and attend activities and outings.

The project was approved by the council and the project is now in the final stages of implementation.One can only hope this venture will get all the backing it deserves, especially through volunteers and sponsors.