Newspaper trolling

In his letter ‘TV appearances’ (January 6), Mario Dingli speculated sarcastically that Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar coordinator Astrid Vella was “hurt” because “for some reason or other” she was no longer allowed to “express her environmental views” on PBS. He then went on to suggest that she should participate in Xarabank where, he assured readers, “she will enjoy the applause”.

In the first place, he needs reminding that the contribution of NGOs to Malta’s welfare is non-political and voluntary and that NGO volunteers work for many hours every day out of concern for the welfare of their country. They do this neither for money nor applause.

Contrary to what he thinks, NGOs are used to acting against great odds and do not have time to feel “hurt” when denied access to publicity or faced with opposition or even having malevolent comments levelled at them, as in this case. They just carry on regardless.

The aim of FAA has always been to protect our environment, our heritage and our biodiversity. Of course, in doing this effectively, FAA may have incurred the ire of developers and their politician supporters. It therefore comes as no surprise that FAA was excluded from participation in a PBS programme, in what is clearly an attempt to get FAA out of the way to protect the interests of developers.

Disagreeable taunting letters as Dingli’s always have a personal or political agenda and, often, have an underlying element of bullying. Such letters deserve to be treated with the same contempt as internet trolling. Shame on him.