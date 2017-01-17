Healthy competition

The Malta Automobile Club has noted with pleasure that a number of service stations are still selling diesel at €1.14 per litre, in spite of the increase in price announced by Enemed.

This means that consumers now need to take a good look at the price of diesel shown at the pumps before they top up.

It also confirms how unwise was the State-owned company to raise its price of diesel while it still had supplies for this month.

It is not known how long this situation in the diesel market will last but the longer it lasts the more consumers will benefit.

It is hoped that a similar situation will be brought about in the petrol market but, unfortunately, Enemed enjoys a complete monopoly in the petrol market at present.

The importation, storage and wholesale of petrol and diesel should not remain in government hands. Such functions should be transferred to the local representatives of the foreign oil companies who should be allowed to compete on a level playing field among themselves for the benefit of consumers.