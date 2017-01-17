Ivory Coast held to a goalless draw

Ivory Coast were held to a 0-0 draw by Togo as they began the defence of their African Nations Cup title with an uninspiring display in the opening Group C game yesterday.

It was the fourth draw in the opening five games at this year’s finals where none of the pre-tournament favourites have made an impact but will be a seen as a moral victory for Togo.

The Togolese are the outsiders in the group but looked the sharper of the two teams in attack although the game delivered just a handful of half chances.

Played yesterday (Group C)

Ivory Coast vs Togo - 0-0

Congo DR vs Morocco - 1-0

Today (Group D)

Ghana vs Uganda - 17.00

Mali vs Egypt - 20.00

Tomorrow (Group A)

Gabon vs Burkina Faso - 17.00

Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau - 20.00