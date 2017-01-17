Valletta tie a perfect test to our ambitions – Kaljevic

Birkirkara’s Mislav Andelkovic (left) is first to the ball ahead of Abdelkarim Nafti, of Balzan, during last weekend’s Premier League match. Picture: Mark Zammit Cordina

A weekend of high drama in the BOV Premier League failed to break the equilibrium in this year’s title race.

Leaders Balzan looked set to steal a march on their nearest pursuers but they were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal as Birkirkara fought back to take a point, a result that keeps the Stripes’ title ambitions alive.

At the end of match-day 18, Balzan preserved their one-point lead over Hibernians who failed to make numerical advantage count against ten-man Floriana as the latter scored a late equaliser in a stormy encounter.

Valletta put their championship credentials back on track with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Gżira United that lifted them to joint third in the standings on 33 points, level with Floriana and five adrift of Balzan.

Valletta and Balzan will have little time to recover as tomorrow they go head-to-head in the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

The winner of this tie will surely fancy their chances of going deep into the competition following the early elimination of big guns Birkirkara and Hibernians.

Balzan striker Bojan Kaljevic, who netted his 16th league goal against Birkirkara, feels that his team can take a lot of positives from Sunday’s match.

“This is a bright patch for Balzan,” the Montenegrin said.

“We played very well against Birkirkara and, perhaps, we also deserved more. After a cagey start the team settled down nicely and in the second half we were in control and should have killed off the match.

“We have to be more clinical against the big teams. In my opinion Balzan have the best team in the league but as happened last season that could not be enough to win the title.

“You need to show great mental strength and take all the opportunities that come your way. If we can keep the momentum going we can really go places this season.”

Balzan are likely to be without wingback Justin Grioli who suffered a knee injury on Sunday but striker Alfred Effiong should return after missing the Birkirkara match through suspension.

Valletta may not be experiencing a very consistent run of form at this particular period but Kaljevic is still not underestimating the threat posed by the Citizens.

“Valletta are the biggest team in Maltese football and they are always in contention for the major honours,” he said.

“True, they lost Falcone and Jhonnattann this month but they brought in valid replacements. Valletta have a competitive squad and they are led by one of the best coaches in the island so it will be very tough for us.

“I’m sure it will be a good test for our ambitions.”

Valletta will be keen to send a statement of intent to their rivals, showing they are not down and out after a couple of indifferent performances.

Tough match

On Saturday, the Citizens needed a goal by Luke Montebello to see off Gżira. He hopes the win will provide a turnaround in the team’s performances.

“We found the going tough against Gżira but at the end of the day winning is all that matters,” Montebello said.

“On a personal level, scoring my first goal after returning to the club late last year was a huge injection of confidence. It’s not easy to perform for a big club like Valletta given the huge pressure that exists before each and every match.

“I only wish that this goal will be the first of many for me this season.”

Montebello must have given coach Paul Zammit something to think about for tomorrow’s FA Trophy last-16 tie as the City coach will have to decide whether to keep faith with the former Tarxien and Pembroke forward or hand a recall to Lithuanian Tomas Radzinevicius.

Zammit will also have to check on the fitness of defender Jonathan Caruana who picked up an injury against Gżira.

Montebello said some may see Balzan as favourites given their current form but reckons his team will be no pushovers.

“The FA Trophy is one of our targets this season,” he said.

“Balzan are a very good side and they’re having a good spell at the moment. But we too have a very competitive squad and Valletta always thrive on such occasions.”