Sporting briefs

Neymar: Neymar is the most valuable player in Europe – worth about £216m – according to a new study. The Barcelona striker is ahead of team-mate Lionel Messi, who is valued by academics at £149m. The only England players in the top 10 are Tottenham duo Harry Kane (£122m) and Dele Alli (£96m). Paul Pogba, who joined Man. United for a record £89m in the summer, is worth £136.4m. Cristiano Ronaldo is seventh on the list at £111m.

Burns: Bristol City winger Wes Burns’ loan spell at Aberdeen has been cut short. Burns joined Aber-deen on a season-long deal in July but the Scottish club have confirmed he has now returned to his parent club. The 22-year-old scored his one and only goal on his debut, in a Europa League win over Vent-spils.

Zuculini: Manchester City midfielder Bruno Zuculini will be playing for Serie B side Verona for the rest of the current season after a deal was struck between the two clubs. According to reports, the 23-year-old Argentine will be filling in for Enzo Maresca who decided to hang up his boots earlier this month.

BURNLEY: Scott Arfield and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are set to miss out on Burnley’s FA Cup third-round replay against Sunderland today. Both players picked up hamstring injuries in the first game at the Stadium of Light and despite making good progress neither player is likely to be risked. Clarets boss Sean Dyche is set to make a number of changes with Nick Pope once again likely to be given a start in place of Tom Heaton in goal.

Livermore: West Brom have made a £10 million offer for Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore. The Baggies are chasing the 27-year-old after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton. Albion boss Tony Pulis is keen to add quality to his squad as they try to maintain a surprise challenge for Europa League qualification. Livermore was a late substitute in Hull’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, manager Marco Silva’s first Premier League game since taking charge.

Primera Liga: Malaga vs Real Sociedad 0-2.