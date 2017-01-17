Spartans striker Giusti named player of the month

Ħamrun Spartans forward Massimiliano Giusti (picture) was named as the BOV Player of the Month for December 2016.

In his first season playing in Malta, the 21-year old Italian striker proved his mettle in the Spartans 2-0 win over higher-ranked Birkirkara.

Giusti scored both goals during the second half, to hand his team three important points that lifted them clear of the relegation zone.

The former Vicenza forward was the author of another brace in their 2-3 loss to Tarxien Rainbows during December.

Josephine Scerri, Manager of Bank of Valletta’s Branch in Ħamrun, presented the BOV Player of the Month trophy to Giusti.

The Italian player chose Fra Diego Home to benefit from the donation associated with this award.