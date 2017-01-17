Advert
Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 08:11

Robben extends Bayern contract

Arjen Robben has extended his contract with Bayern Munich for a further 12 months, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger is now tied to the German league champions until June 2018.

Robben, 32, arrived at the Allianz Arena in 2009 and has won five Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals and the Champions League.

“I am happy that I will be playing another year at FC Bayern,” the Holland international said.

“The club is one of the best in the world and Munich has become a second home for me and my family. I want to continue to play at the top level and win as many titles as possible. “

Robben has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season as Bayern chase a fifth successive league title.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Football news

  2. Jovetic strike ends Real’s 40-game...

  3. Fiorentina fully motivated for big match...

  4. Bigger can be better

  5. Lions maul nine-man Hotspurs

  6. Sporting briefs

  7. Ivory Coast held to agoalless

  8. Spartans striker Giusti named player of...

  9. Robben extends Bayern contract

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed