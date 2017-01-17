Robben extends Bayern contract

Arjen Robben has extended his contract with Bayern Munich for a further 12 months, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger is now tied to the German league champions until June 2018.

Robben, 32, arrived at the Allianz Arena in 2009 and has won five Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals and the Champions League.

“I am happy that I will be playing another year at FC Bayern,” the Holland international said.

“The club is one of the best in the world and Munich has become a second home for me and my family. I want to continue to play at the top level and win as many titles as possible. “

Robben has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season as Bayern chase a fifth successive league title.