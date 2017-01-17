Football news

Two days after his 44th birthday, Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is set to become the oldest player to compete at the African Nations Cup finals and among the oldest internationals in soccer history.

El Hadary is playing at his seventh finals, one shy of the record held by Rigobert Song, of Cameroon, and is expected to start for Egypt when they play Mali in their opening Group D game in Port Gentil today.

If he does line up, El Hadary will shatter the record set by compatriot Hossam Hassan in 2006, when the feisty striker was 39 years, five months and 24 days old in his last game at the finals.

Disability access

English clubs could face heavy fines and even points deductions if they fail to meet an August deadline to become compliant with disability access requirements, according to a report by the Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

The report states that four clubs – Chelsea, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth – are likely to miss the deadline, and also criticises West Ham for reducing provision for disabled supporters since it took over the Olympic Stadium.

It accuses some clubs of “prioritising finance over improving access”, although West Ham say the report is based on out-of-date information.

Flick steps down as head of DFB

Hansi Flick, Germany’s assistant coach when they won the 2014 World Cup, stepped down from his role as the football federation’s (DFB) sports director.

The 51-year-old worked alongside Germany coach Joachim Loew with the national team from 2006 to 2014, culminating in the World victory in Brazil three years ago.

During Flick’s time with Germany they reached at least the semi-finals in every major tournament. He switched to the role of DFB sports director in 2014.

Gers need to learn from mauling

Rangers striker Kenny Miller admitted their 4-0 defeat by RB Leipzig could have been even worse but he declared the friendly a worthwhile exercise.

The Bundesliga title challengers were comfortable winners in Sunday’s encounter in Germany, which was attended by about 8,000 Rangers fans.

Miller feels the challenge was a good warm-up for Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday.

“Leipzig are a good team, and that’s why they are sitting second in the Bundesliga,” he said.

“It was a good test although we are disappointed with the result.

“But I think the lessons to be learned are if we are a bit sloppy on the ball as we were, we are going to be punished at this level.”

Captain Noble fumes over Payet’s exile

West Ham United captain Mark Noble admits he is frustrated with midfielder Dimitri Payet’s refusal to play for the club in order to force through a move this month.

Manager Slaven Bilic went public about Payet’s desire to leave West Ham last week, outlining how the French fan-favourite had gone on strike in an attempt to leave the club.

“I am disappointed, because I have always said that he is one of the best players I have ever played with,” Noble said.

Payet, who signed a five-year contract last February, has been linked with a return to Marseille.

“I had a great relationship with him... but I don’t know his reasons,” Noble added.

Former Crewe boss denies charges

Former coach Barry Bennell denied eight child abuse offences, yesterday.

Bennell, 63, wearing a blue polo neck shirt and appearing via videolink at Chester Crown Court from HMP Woodhill, answered “not guilty” to all the charges as they were put to him.

The former Crewe coach denies seven counts of indecent assault on a boy and one count of attempted buggery.

All the offences are alleged to have happened between 1981 and 1986, when the victim was under the age of 16.

China to tighten rules on foreigners

China will tighten rules over the number of overseas players able to appear in domestic games, amid concerns that clubs have been over-spending with a rapid growth in the huge fees being paid for high-profile imports.

Clubs would be limited to fielding a maximum of three foreigners per game for the 2017 season, down from the current five, China’s FA said yesterday.

A spate of investment by Chinese clubs has seen players such as Brazil’s Oscar and Argentine Carlos Tevez make big-money moves to China over the last month.

Shanghai SIPG signed Oscar from English club Chelsea in a deal said to make him the highest-paid player in the world.