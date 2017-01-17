Money market report for the week ended January 13

On Monday, January 9, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted the following day and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €32.32 billion, €1.69 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week.

The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0.00 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On Wednesday, January 11, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.27 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.16 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on April 13 and July 13, respectively. Bids of €75.20 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €10 million, while bids of €75 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €5 million. Since €10 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €5.00 million, to stand at €277 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.396 per cent, down by 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on January 5, representing a bid price of 100.1002 per 100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.390 per cent, down by 0.4 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on November 24, 2016, representing a bid price of 100.1976 per 100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on April 20 and July 20, respectively.