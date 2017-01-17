Coppa leads Luxol to victory
Two close games characterised the MSV Life Women’s League last weekend as Luxol handed Gżira Athleta their first defeat to join them at the top spot of the standings.
Following their victory over Hibs, Starlites have the better game win percentage at the moment as they have a game less and are only a point behind the joint leaders.
Luxol paraded their new coach, veteran Italian Santino Coppa, and they enjoyed the lead for a good part of the game led by the in-form Steff Demartino on court.
With Amelia Simmons and Christina Grima in the thick of action, Athleta tried their best to take the upperhand and they managed to come to within just one point, 59-60, in the last minute.
However, Grima then committed a technical foul and Luxol benefited to ascertain their win with four free-throws.
Starlites produced a superior final quarter against Hibs to overturn a six-point deficit, making good use of a pressing defence.
A time-out helped Hibs regain some confidence and they managed to close the gap to just a solitary point, 47-48.
However, a Samantha Farrugia shot in the dying seconds made sure of Starlites’ second win.
Starlites Naxxar 51
Hibernians 47
(9-12, 14-15, 9-11, 19-9)
Starlites: D. Agius 4, K. Galea 9, J. Doughty, S. Farrugia 6, J. Micallef, J. Grima 13, P. Arguello 5, S. Davies 2, A. Lupo 12.
Hibs: I. Agius, E. Cassar 6, S. Gambino 9, K. Caruana, M. Said 9, A. Marinkovic 4, K. Portanier Mifsud, N. Farrugia, T. Armstead 15, N. Vella, J. Scerri 4.
Referees: E. Mangani, B. Sly, Z. Dobrosavljevic.
Caffe Moak Luxol 64
Gżira Athleta 59
(23-19, 9-10, 19-17, 13-13)
Luxol: S. Pace 7, A. Munir 13, I. Baena Medina 10, N. Vella, S. DeMartino 31, K. Calleja, A. Calleja, L. Caruana Montaldo, M. Darmanin 2, C. Curmi 1.
Athleta: M. Stefanovic, C. Grima 17, S. Pisani, L. Sciberras 2, A. Simmons 32, D. Said Hollier 2, J. Schembri, S. Vella 6, B. Zammit, C. Mifsud.
Referees: S. Micallef, C. Farrugia, Z. Dobrosavljevic.
Standings
Luxol, Athleta 5; Starlites, Hibernians 4; Depiro 3.
Note: Starlites played a game less.
