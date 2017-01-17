Bowie nominated for two posthumous Brit Awards
David Bowie has been nominated for two posthumous Brit Awards, a year after his death.
He will go up against Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka and Skepta for the British male solo artist prize, while his record Blackstar, released two days before he died of cancer on January 10, 2016, has been shortlisted for the MasterCard British Album of the Year.
It will compete against Skepta’s Mercury Prize-winning album Konnichiwa, The 1975’s I Like it when you Sleep for you are so Beautiful yet so Unaware of it, Kano’s Made in the Manor and Michael Kiwanuka’s Love & Hate.
Skepta and X Factor alumni Little Mix lead the nominations for the awards, with three apiece.
The grime artist’s third nod is for British breakthrough act, where he is in the same category as Anne-Marie, Blossoms, Critics’ Choice winner Rag’n’Bone Man and Stormzy.
Little Mix are in the running for British group, alongside Radiohead, The 1975, Bastille and Biffy Clyro, as well as British single, for their number-one hit Shout Out To My Ex.
The other songs in the category are Pillowtalk by Little Mix star Perrie Edwards’ ex Zayn, and James Arthur’s Say You Won’t Let Go.
Also in the category are Alan Walker’s Faded, Calum Scott’s track Dancing On My Own, Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna on This Is What You Came For, Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie for Rockabye, Coldplay with Hymn For The Weekend, Jonas Blue featuring Dakota for Fast Car and Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson with Girls Like.
Little Mix will also vie for the British artist video of the year gong, for Hair featuring Sean Paul.
Leonard Cohen has also been nominated for a posthumous award, competing for international male solo artist against Bon Iver, Bruno Mars, Drake and The Weeknd.
International female solo artist sees a sibling rivalry between Beyoncé and her sister Solange, who are also competing with Christine and the Queens, Rihanna and Sia.
The international group nominees are Kings Of Leon, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, A Tribe Called Quest, Drake & Future and Twenty One Pilots.
Meanwhile, best British female solo artist will be fought out between Anohni, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande, Lianne La Havas and Nao.
The nominations for the ceremony were announced in a live show, The Brits Are Coming, on ITV.
Craig David, Christine and the Queens and Calum Scott as well as Brits Critics’ Choice winner Rag’n’Bone Man all performed during the event.
The 2017 Brit Awards take place at The O2 Arena on February 22.
Nominations in full:
British Male Solo Artist
Craig David
David Bowie
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sande
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Group
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
British Single
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue ft. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
MasterCard British Album Of The Year
The 1975 – I like it When you Sleep for you are so Beautiful yet so Unaware of it
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
British Artist Video Of The Year
Adele – Send my Love (To your New Lover)
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie – Rockabye
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue ft. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix ft. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings Of Leon
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
