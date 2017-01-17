Bowie nominated for two posthumous Brit Awards

David Bowie’s Blackstar was released two days before he died.

David Bowie has been nominated for two posthumous Brit Awards, a year after his death.

He will go up against Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka and Skepta for the British male solo artist prize, while his record Blackstar, released two days before he died of cancer on January 10, 2016, has been shortlisted for the MasterCard British Album of the Year.

It will compete against Skepta’s Mercury Prize-winning album Konnichiwa, The 1975’s I Like it when you Sleep for you are so Beautiful yet so Unaware of it, Kano’s Made in the Manor and Michael Kiwanuka’s Love & Hate.

Leonard Cohen was also nominated for a posthumous award.

Skepta and X Factor alumni Little Mix lead the nominations for the awards, with three apiece.

The grime artist’s third nod is for British breakthrough act, where he is in the same category as Anne-Marie, Blossoms, Critics’ Choice winner Rag’n’Bone Man and Stormzy.

Little Mix are in the running for British group, alongside Radiohead, The 1975, Bastille and Biffy Clyro, as well as British single, for their number-one hit Shout Out To My Ex.

The other songs in the category are Pillowtalk by Little Mix star Perrie Edwards’ ex Zayn, and James Arthur’s Say You Won’t Let Go.

Also in the category are Alan Walker’s Faded, Calum Scott’s track Dancing On My Own, Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna on This Is What You Came For, Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie for Rockabye, Coldplay with Hymn For The Weekend, Jonas Blue featuring Dakota for Fast Car and Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson with Girls Like.

Little Mix will also vie for the British artist video of the year gong, for Hair featuring Sean Paul.

Leonard Cohen has also been nominated for a posthumous award, competing for international male solo artist against Bon Iver, Bruno Mars, Drake and The Weeknd.

International female solo artist sees a sibling rivalry between Beyoncé and her sister Solange, who are also competing with Christine and the Queens, Rihanna and Sia.

The international group nominees are Kings Of Leon, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, A Tribe Called Quest, Drake & Future and Twenty One Pilots.

Meanwhile, best British female solo artist will be fought out between Anohni, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande, Lianne La Havas and Nao.

The nominations for the ceremony were announced in a live show, The Brits Are Coming, on ITV.

Craig David, Christine and the Queens and Calum Scott as well as Brits Critics’ Choice winner Rag’n’Bone Man all performed during the event.

The 2017 Brit Awards take place at The O2 Arena on February 22.

Nominations in full:

British Male Solo Artist

Craig David

David Bowie

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sande

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Group

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

British Single

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue ft. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

MasterCard British Album Of The Year

The 1975 – I like it When you Sleep for you are so Beautiful yet so Unaware of it

David Bowie – Blackstar

Kano – Made in the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

British Artist Video Of The Year

Adele – Send my Love (To your New Lover)

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie – Rockabye

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue ft. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix ft. Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History

Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

International Male Solo Artist

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings Of Leon

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots