Monday, January 16, 2017, 22:43

New Year nightclub attacker caught in Istanbul

The gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day has been caught in the city's Esenyurt district, the Hurriyet newspaper website and other media reports said this evening.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

