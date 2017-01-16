New Year nightclub attacker caught in Istanbul
The gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day has been caught in the city's Esenyurt district, the Hurriyet newspaper website and other media reports said this evening.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.