Local sports results...
Football
BOV Division Two: Marsaxlokk vs Għaxaq 3-1; San Ġwann vs Gudja 5-0; Siġġiewi vs Qrendi 2-3; Żabbar vs Żejtun 2-1; Mġarr vs Birżebbuġa 1-1; Mellieħa vs St George’s 0-0.
GFA Division One: Għajnsielem vs Kerċem 1-1; Oratory vs Victoria Hotspurs 1-2.
Women’s League: Gozo FC vs Hibs 0-13.
Girls U-16 League: Birkirkara vs Raiders Luxol 1-1; Mosta vs Fgura United 9-1; Żebbuġ Rangers vs Kirkop United 1-4.
Youth FA U-15: Birkirkara vs Pieta Hotspurs 0-4; Rabat Ajax vs Żejtun Corinthians 2-1; Sliema vs Żabbar St Patrick 1-2.
Youth FA U-17: Fgura vs Swieqi 0-2; Melita vs Kirkop 2-1; Sliema vs Żebbuġ 0-0.
IASC League: Ħamrun Liberty vs Senglea Youngsters 0-1; Żejtun RS vs Marsa 0-2; Gżira United vs Msida RS 0-0.
GIDA League: La Famiglia vs Memories 1-5; Club33 vs WPU 2-2; FC Scandinavia vs La Vallette 1-2.
Basketball
Women’s League: Starlites vs Hibernians 50-47; Caffe Moak Luxol vs Gżira Athleta 64-59.
Men’s National League: Gżira Athleta vs Cynergi Depiro 63-69; Floriana vs Luxol 64-75.
Handball
Girls U-15 league: Luxol vs Aloysians 13-14; La Salle vs Kavallieri 3-14.
Hockey
HAM National League: White Hart vs Rabat Depiro 2-3.
Shooting
Trap Trophy: 1. Brian Galea 48/50 – 41/50; 2. Mario Buhagiar 42/50 – 38/50; 3. William Chetcuti 44/50 – 31/40; 4. Frank Scorfna 43/50 – 27/35; 5. Stephen Vella 42/50 – 22/30; 6. Nicky Carabott 42/50 – 17/25.
Snooker
Malta Open, last 16: Mifsud bt L. Borg 4-2; Peplow bt Abdilla 4-2; Cini bt Grixti 4-1; Bezzina bt A. Borg 4-3; Drago bt Zammit 4-2.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.