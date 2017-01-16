Local sports results...

BOV Division Two: Marsaxlokk vs Għaxaq 3-1; San Ġwann vs Gudja 5-0; Siġġiewi vs Qrendi 2-3; Żabbar vs Żejtun 2-1; Mġarr vs Birżebbuġa 1-1; Mellieħa vs St George’s 0-0.

GFA Division One: Għajnsielem vs Kerċem 1-1; Oratory vs Victoria Hotspurs 1-2.

Women’s League: Gozo FC vs Hibs 0-13.

Girls U-16 League: Birkirkara vs Raiders Luxol 1-1; Mosta vs Fgura United 9-1; Żebbuġ Rangers vs Kirkop United 1-4.

Youth FA U-15: Birkirkara vs Pieta Hotspurs 0-4; Rabat Ajax vs Żejtun Corinthians 2-1; Sliema vs Żabbar St Patrick 1-2.

Youth FA U-17: Fgura vs Swieqi 0-2; Melita vs Kirkop 2-1; Sliema vs Żebbuġ 0-0.

IASC League: Ħamrun Liberty vs Senglea Youngsters 0-1; Żejtun RS vs Marsa 0-2; Gżira United vs Msida RS 0-0.

GIDA League: La Famiglia vs Memories 1-5; Club33 vs WPU 2-2; FC Scandinavia vs La Vallette 1-2.

Basketball

Women’s League: Starlites vs Hibernians 50-47; Caffe Moak Luxol vs Gżira Athleta 64-59.

Men’s National League: Gżira Athleta vs Cynergi Depiro 63-69; Floriana vs Luxol 64-75.

Handball

Girls U-15 league: Luxol vs Aloysians 13-14; La Salle vs Kavallieri 3-14.

Hockey

HAM National League: White Hart vs Rabat Depiro 2-3.

Shooting

Trap Trophy: 1. Brian Galea 48/50 – 41/50; 2. Mario Buhagiar 42/50 – 38/50; 3. William Chetcuti 44/50 – 31/40; 4. Frank Scorfna 43/50 – 27/35; 5. Stephen Vella 42/50 – 22/30; 6. Nicky Carabott 42/50 – 17/25.

Snooker

Malta Open, last 16: Mifsud bt L. Borg 4-2; Peplow bt Abdilla 4-2; Cini bt Grixti 4-1; Bezzina bt A. Borg 4-3; Drago bt Zammit 4-2.