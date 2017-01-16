Announcements

Obituary

AQUILINA. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, LAWRENCE of Senglea, residing at Paola, widower of Jane née Tabone, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Rosanna and her husband Marcel Bugeja, Monica Grech, his beloved grandchildren, his sister Maria, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, at 7.45am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadaverewill be said

at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.



BORG OLIVIER. On January 11, in Queensland, Australia, GEORGE ANTHONY passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss Marie néeCoreschi, his son Simon and his wife Vitoria, his daughter Suzi, his grandchildren, nephews and

nieces, other relatives and friends. A memorial service for George shall be held in Queensland in the next few weeks. He shall be missed immensely by those who

were privileged to have met him, but he shall always be present in their hearts.

May he rest in peace.

DEMICOLI. On January 14, Magistrate SAVIOUR DEMICOLI, aged 60, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church after a long illness

bravely borne. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Bernardette, his son

Paul, his daughter Maria, his brothers Charles and his wife Daniela, Silvio, Victor and his wife Hilda, Ray and his wife Angela, his in-laws Astrid widow of Edward,

Carol Attard widower of Rose, Paul and Vivienne Borg Bonaci, nephews, nieces, other relatives, colleagues of the judiciary and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, at 1.30pm for Mosta parish church, where a Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in

the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. On January 14, Monica Lydia née Azzopardi Preziosi passed away suddenly, comforted by the rites of Holy Church after a long illness bravely borne. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband John, her sisters Rita, wife of Raymond Bonello, Antoinette, wife of George Debono, and Patricia Azzopardi Preziosi, her in-laws Mary, widow of Tony Mallia, Jos F. Grima, widower of Connie, Julia, widow of Jesper Juul Nielsen, and Christopher, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17 at 2.15pm for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On January 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, BARBARA, née PARKER, aged 85, widow of Lawrence, died peacefully. She will be profoundly missed by her only daughter Ruth and her husband Marco Farrugia, her beloved grandchildren

Peter and Eliot, her sister Joan Tarrant and her brother John Parker, her carer Emily, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, at 2pm at the chapel of Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by

request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam



BONNICI MALLIA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved mother MARCELLE on the 18th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by her children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, her daughter- in-law Margaret and her sons-in-law.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear grandmother MARCELLE on the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts. Peter, Nicholas, Martina, Michael, Justine, Simon, Michael, Louisa, Juliana, Christopher, Adrian and Felicity.

ELLUL BONICI – GIUSEPPE. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 42nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Arthur

and family.

FENECH – CHARLES (Nenu). In loving memory and grateful remembrance of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the sixth anniversary of his demise.

Always in our thoughts and prayers. Remembered by his wife Lucia, children Graziella, Michael and Martin, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.



FRENDO AZOPARDI – Chev. JOHN (Ġiovann). Treasured memories of a dear husband and father on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Mona, his son Randolph and Sandra and the Attard family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – HANNIBAL GEORGE. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered with love Joan and David, and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan.

PACE – HANNIBAL (Henny). A dear father and grandfather, today the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. Danielle and John and grandchildren.

VELLA. Fond memories of JOE, especially today the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Christine and Edward.

VELLA. Cherished memories of dear JOE on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Giovanna and Tony, Theresa and John.