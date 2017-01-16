Żaren Vassallo loan repaid in full last August - PN

Construction tycoon Żaren Vassallo.

The Nationalist Party finished repaying a €250,000 loan to a construction magnate six months ago, official party documents show.

A letter signed by both PN financial controller Malcolm Custo and Żaren Vassallo, seen by the Times of Malta, shows that the final repayment of a controversial loan had been finalised on August 1.



The loan has come under fire from the Labour Party, which has noted that the loan was made around the time that Mr Vassallo acquired a large plot of land in Qormi for what the National Audit Office has said was an amount under market value.



Asked about the loan and its alleged link to the deal, Nationalist Party president Anne Fenech said there was "absolutely and categorically no connection between the two."



This morning Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said the PN had a lot to answer and questioned conflicting media reports - one which said the loan had been repaid and another, published today, which said outstanding debts were still being settled.



Dr Fenech explained that the PN still had outstanding debts with Mr Vassallo, however, these were of a commercial nature related to his services as a contractor.



PN secretary general Rosette Thake insisted the party had not been in contact with Mr Vassallo about the loan since it was repaid. There was no evidence of any link between the loan and the land purchase, she said.



Despite this, Ms Thake was quick to add that the party had since changed its financing structures to ensure against large sums coming from individual contributors.