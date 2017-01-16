Watch: 'Come clean about Vassallo loan', Justice Minister tells PN

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

It was time for the Nationalist Part to clear up conflicting media reports about a massive loan it received from a construction magnate, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said this morning.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Nationalist Party headquarters, Dr Bonnici referred to media reports published yesterday that the PN had repaid a €250,000 loan it received from Zaren Vassallo in the previous legislature. New reports today, he said, referred to emails which indicated the party was still negotiating the repayment.

"This is indicative of the panic and confusion that has taken over the Nationalist Party since this emerged," he said.

Dr Bonnici referred to the findings of an Auditor General report which questioned a deal in which Mr Vassallo attained a large amount of land for under market prices. The deal had come within a few weeks of the loan.

"Questions need to be answered on this if [PN leader] Simon Busuttil expects us to believe he really does represent clean and honest politics," he said.