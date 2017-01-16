Advert
Monday, January 16, 2017, 10:50

Truck spills concrete blocks at Żebbuġ roundabout

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A truck carrying a full load of hollow concrete blocks added to rush hour mayhem in Żebbuġ this morning, after multiple bricks somehow fell off the vehicle and onto the road.

The truck was rounding a roundabout between Mdina road and Siġġiewi road when the accident happened. 

Police were dispatched to the scene to ensure traffic flowed smoothly while the blocks were reloaded onto the truck. Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said. 

