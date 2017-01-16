Today's newspapers in review
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta reports that the government's hedging policy has led to more expensive diesel, with pump prices 5c higher than the EU average throughout 2016.
The Malta Independent quotes Foreign Minister George Vella's warning on Friday that a Russia-backed Libyan warlord is advancing on Tripoli and threatening a new war in Libya.
In-Nazzjon quotes Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil, who yesterday said that the PN was open to people from all walks of life with the common aim of cleaning up corruption.
A summary of leading news in L-Orizzont will be uploaded shortly.
