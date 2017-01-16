Teaching profession is 'in crisis', says MUT chief

Teachers need better support, MUT head Kevin Bonello has said.

The teaching profession is in crisis as horrendous working conditions and a lack of support was leading to worrying staff shortfalls, the Malta Union of Teachers said today.



Addressing a press conference MUT president Kevin Bonello said a lack of support, poor wages, and rigid regulations, meant many young professionals were opting away from the teaching profession. There was a lack of teachers in core areas of English, Maths, Science, Physical Education, and for primary schools in general.



The problem was so bad, that certain schools were encouraging teachers to cut their leave early and return to the classroom due to staff shortages.

"We have long been warning the government that the situation was heading this way and yet nothing has been done," he said.

Mr Bonello said the government was not employing enough Learning Support Assistants, interview lists for new prospective teachers had long been exhausted.

Mr Bonello said other problems included security and safety in schools. The government had raised the age of criminal responsibility but made no framework for problematic youths. Schools often had no personnel trained in conflict resolution and security.

Mr Bonello also pointed to a "general failure" of the government's inclusion policy. While many students with learning and behavioural challenges could be included in mainstream classrooms, there was no framework for those who could not, he said.

The MUT will be writing to the government calling for a series of reforms to address the situation.