Spanish company to operate power station regasification unit

Spanish gas terminal operator Reganosa has been awarded a contract by Electrogas Malta for the operation and maintenance of the regasification plant in the Delimara power station.

The contract was signed at the end of last year and announced today by the Spanish company.

Reganosa owns and operates the 3.6bn m3/yr Ferrol LNG terminal in northwest Spain.

Electrogas works with three operators in the Delimara plant.

ESB International operates and maintains the power plant section, Reganosa will handle the operation and maintenance of the regasification facility and jetty and Buma Armada operates and maintains the floating storage unit.