Policeman says he never saw motorcyclist killed in traffic accident

The victim Clive Brincat.

A young policeman who stands accused of the involuntary homicide of a motorcyclist in a traffic accident, told a court today that the accident happened quickly, he never saw the victim’s motorcycle and only realised he had hit it when he heard the crash.

Constable Jean-Claude Mangion, 21, stands accused of having caused the death of Clive Brincat at 5am on January 10, 2014.

PC Mangion was driving to Cospicua police station when the accident happened in Triq il-Konvoy ta’ Santa Marija, in Mqabba.

The officer testified that the road was poorly lit, visibility was poor, and he never saw the lights of the motorcycle.

He said that upon hearing and feeling the crash, he stopped his car to see what had happened. He called an ambulance but was unable to help the victim, who died on the spot.

The officer is charged with causing Mr Brincat’s death through negligence, damaging the motorcycle, driving his Peugeot 206 negligently and dangerously and speeding. He is also charged with committing a crime he was duty-bound to prevent.

PC Mangion in his testimony this morning denied that he was driving fast in order to get to work on time.