New nursing degree programme to begin in September

The three-year course will begin this coming September. Photo: Shutterstock

A new nursing degree programme leading to a Bachelor degree in Nursing Studies has been jointly established by Mcast, Northumbria University and Vitals Global Healthcare.

The degree programme will begin in September and will build up to a yearly intake of 30 students, with the first year of the programme taught at Mcast while new teaching facilities at St Luke's are completed.

In a statement, Vitals Global Healthcare said that the degree programme would meet all of the requirements of the EU Directive for General Nursing, the Malta Council for Nurses and Midwives’ Scope of Professional Practice; and Malta Council for Nurses and Midwives’ Code of Ethics.

Northumbria University's nursing degrees were the first to be accredited by the UK's Royal College of Nursing. They are also approved by the UK Nursing and Midwifery Council.

“The shortage in the nursing sector presents one of the biggest challenges in healthcare across the world. By setting up a world class degree, we will attract more nursing students to the profession, working to tackle this shortage directly” said VGH CEO Armin Ernst.

Dr Ernst said foreign students who applied for the course would receive Maltese language training, and he expressed optimism that "a significant number" of foreign students expected to apply would stay on and work in local hospitals.

Mcast president Silvio de Bono said the nursing degree would capitalise on the college's advanced Applied Sciences facilities. The degree programme was a natural progression for Mcast, he said.

Health Minister Chris Fearne and Employment Minister Evarist Bartolo were both present for the signing of the agreement.