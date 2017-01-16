'I was the solution not the problem' - Evarist Bartolo on FTS claims

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo today insisted that he tried to solve an issue left by the previous administration over pending bills at the FTS and accused journalists of launching a “dishonest” attack against him.

The Sunday Times of Malta yesterday revealed that in 2015, Minister Bartolo personally intervened to order the FTS to pay a contractor – Avantgarde Projects Ltd - more than €400,000 for works which were being contested by the government agency.

Replying to questions this morning, Minster Bartolo said that he is being accused unjustly over this issue, as in this case he was “the solution and not the problem”.

Calling Opposition leader Simon Busuttil a “Pharisee” and saying journalists had “a dishonest agenda”, Mr Bartolo said in this case he had to intervene in order to solve a problem left by the FTS board under the Nationalist administration.

“It is not fair that after the previous FTS board had told this company to do the work and promised to pay, the issue is now being reversed on me. I was the solution and not the problem”.

Asked to state whether it was true that soon after the elections, he, together with his person of trust Edward Caruana, had personally met the director of Avantguard, Mr Joe Vella, to settle the issue out of court, Minister Bartolo did not reply.

FTS sources told The Sunday Times of Malta that the FTS had told the minister that the issue should be resolved in court or through an arbiter.



Instead, the minister intervened and ordered the FTS to close the issue and pay the contractor for his unauthorised work.



This order was issued through a memorandum penned by Permanent Secretary Joe Caruana, the brother of Minister Bartolo’s canvasser, Edward Caruana.



The latter is currently under police investigation over claims of corruption and fraud at the FTS.