French fighter jets, refuelling plane diverted to Malta

The two fighter jets were forced to divert after their accompanying refuelling plane reported a technical problem. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated 12.54pm - Added photos

Two French Rafale fighter jets and a KC135 refuelling aircraft have been diverted to Malta following technical problems encountered by one of the planes, sources have said.

The planes were conducting operations in the Mediterranean when the refuelling aircraft developed some form of technical fault, forcing a diversion to Malta.

Dassault Rafale fighter jets are twin-engine planes designed for multiple front-line roles, including reconnaissance, air supremacy, ground support, anti-ship strikes and nuclear deterrence missions. It has been used in missions in Afghanistan, Libya, Mali, Iraq and Syria.

Last October, a French plane reportedly used for spying missions, crashed shortly after take-off at Luqa International Airport, killing five operatives on board.