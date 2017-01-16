Contractor being fined for resurfacing work delays
Contractors are taking on more work than they can handle, minister says
A contractor is being fined for delays in the resurfacing of St Catherine Street and Pantar Road (near Pama supermarket) Attard, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi told Parliament this evening.
He was replying to a question by Nationalist MP David Agius who again complained that the roads were in a mess after works by the Water Services Corporation. He also pointed out that a month ago the minister had indicated the roads would be resurfaced soon.
Replying, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi said the delay was caused by the contractor, who was being fined by Transport Malta and the Water Services Corporation.
This was an ongoing problem, Mr Mizzi said, because contractors were taking on far more work than they could handle.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.