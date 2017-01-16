Contractor being fined for resurfacing work delays

A contractor is being fined for delays in the resurfacing of St Catherine Street and Pantar Road (near Pama supermarket) Attard, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi told Parliament this evening.

He was replying to a question by Nationalist MP David Agius who again complained that the roads were in a mess after works by the Water Services Corporation. He also pointed out that a month ago the minister had indicated the roads would be resurfaced soon.

Replying, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi said the delay was caused by the contractor, who was being fined by Transport Malta and the Water Services Corporation.

This was an ongoing problem, Mr Mizzi said, because contractors were taking on far more work than they could handle.