Blackout: Malta plunged into darkness overnight

Much of Malta was plunged into darkness in the early hours of this morning, with the government saying the power cut was due to a problem with the undersea interconnector.

Electricity shut down at around 1am and two hours later had not yet been fully restored. The power cut affected people in Birkirkara, Buġibba, Gozo, Gżira, Msida Pembroke, Rabat, Sliema, Swieqi and Tarxien, among others.

In a tweet, the government's head of communications Kurt Farrugia said that power cuts were due to "interconnector failure following severe weather in Ragusa".

Power cuts in #Malta tonight are due to interconnector failure following severe weather in Ragusa. — Kurt Farrugia (@KurtFarrugia) January 16, 2017

Ragusa is on the southern tip of Sicily and marks the Italian end of the 95km-long interconnector, which connects at Magħtab in Malta.

A low-pressure weather system covering the Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea is extending towards the Maltese Islands, bringing with it rain and high-speed west and south-westerly winds. Ragusa experienced similar weather overnight.

The power cut comes mere days after the government announced that the LNG tanker in Marsaxlokk had received its first-ever shipment of gas.

Last August, a fire in the interconnector tunnel left large swathes of central Malta with no electricity for several hours.