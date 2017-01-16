Advert
Monday, January 16, 2017, 18:15 by

Philip Leone Ganado

300-year-old fortification is falling to pieces

Neglect and vandalism are destroying Riħama coastal battery

The neglected Riħama coastal battery. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The neglected Riħama coastal battery. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Marsascala local council has called for urgent action to save the 300-year-old Riħama coastal battery from neglect and vandalism.

Located on the southern end of St Thomas Bay, the small Riħama Battery was one of the original group of coastal fortifications built by the Knights of St John between 1714 and 1716 but has long since fallen into decay.

Weathering and erosion have caused extensive structural damage, with large parts of the battery crumbling away into the sea while doors and fixtures have been torn off by vandals.

In a motion presented by councillor Charlot Cassar and passed unanimously on Thursday, the Marsascala council said the present state of the building was a
danger to the public and was rapidly degenerating further due to bad weather and vandalism.

It called for a combined effort by the Culture Ministry, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and Heritage Malta for the “priceless” historic building to be
restored and regenerated as a potential source of sustainable tourism in the Marsascala area.

The fate of the Riħama Battery has attracted public attention before but previous efforts to preserve its heritage have largely stalled.

A number of clean-ups and open days were held to raise awareness and the local council, together with the NGO Għaqda Bajja San Tumas, formally requested the devolution of the historic site three years ago.

The request, however, failed to get the necessary government authorisation and was ultimately not pursued further.

The Times of Malta is informed that the council has now written to the Local Government Department requesting that the site is sealed to public access to prevent further damage by vandals until a more permanent solution can be found.

The battery was originally one of two found on opposite  ends of St Thomas Bay

The battery was originally one of two found on opposite ends of St Thomas Bay but only the traces of the second, the Maħsel Battery,  remain today.

According to research carried out by military historian Stephen Spiteri, the  Riħama Battery only saw use once, during the French invasion of Malta in 1798.
It was decommissioned by the British in the early 1830s and handed to the civil government, used initially as a seaside residence and later as a soap factory
and slaughterhouse.

Some alterations were made to the blockhouse in the 19th and early 20th  centuries, including the construction of an annex. The battery was leased until about 1979, when it was abandoned.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Overnight blackout caused by power cut...

  2. High-end cars damaged in car showroom fire

  3. Woman dies in Senglea house fire

  4. 'I’ve basically been kicked out of the...

  5. French fighter jets, refuelling plane...

  6. Evarist Bartolo ordered payment for...

  7. Man threw son's bag out of the window...

  8. Truck spills concrete blocks at Żebbuġ...

  9. Ninth tuna net added in St Paul's Bay in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed