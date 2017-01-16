The king of Norway

I would like to trace an article that appeared in this newspaper some years ago.

I was leaving Malta after a fulfilled job and picked up the newspaper at the airport.

The article was a very touching and interesting story about how the Norwegian king left Norway, escaping from the German invaders, just after the outbreak of World War II.

The author wrote about his father who served as the Norwegian king’s adjutant.

The article described the king standing on the deck of a naval ship bound for England. He looked back to the land he loved and the article quoted the king talking to himself.

I have a faint idea about the author being a hairdresser.

I was so unlucky that I lost the paper on my way home. I do not remember the year this article was published. I visited Malta several times both before and after 2010.

My e-mail is: [email protected].