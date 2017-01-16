Jovetic strike ends Real’s 40-game unbeaten run

Real Madrid’s remarkable 40-game unbeaten run stretching back to April ended in dramatic fashion yesterday when Sevilla’s Stevan Jovetic struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 win and blow the La Liga title race wide open.

Real looked set to go five points clear of rivals Barcelona at the top when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a joint-record 56th La Liga penalty to open the scoring in the 67th minute.

But Sevilla drew level in the 85th thanks to an own goal by their former defender Sergio Ramos, whose every touch had been mercilessly booed by the home fans, and new signing Jovetic completed the fightback when he bent in a shot from outside the area, three days after scoring against Real on his debut.

Real remain top with 40 points but saw their lead over Sevilla cut to one point, although they have a game in hand over the Andalusians and Barca, who are third on 38.