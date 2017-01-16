Football news

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu sought to clarify the club’s position on the future of Lionel Messi following a week of institutional upheaval by declaring that renewing the Argentine maestro’s contract was “indispensable”.

“We want Leo to stay here, we want him to renew with us and he’s very important for the club and for Barca. We’re working hard on it and when two people want the same thing there’s always a happy ending,” Barto-meu said.

Messi scored for the seventh game in a row as the champions thrashed Las Palmas 5-0 in La Liga on Saturday, barely 24 hours after the club demoted director Pere Gratacos for saying Messi would not be the player he is without his team-mates.

New Leeds co-owner keen on stadium

Leeds United’s new joint-owner Andrea Radrizzani has made it one of his top priorities to buy back Elland Road.

The Italian businessman this month acquired a 50 per cent stake in the club from compatriot Massimo Cellino.

Radrizzani was coy on a reported agreement to buy out Cellino’s remaining holding in the summer but did reveal his intention to purchase and improve the club’s stadium.

“It’s an important topic,” said Radrizzani.

“Elland Road is iconic. All fans are very loyal to this venue so it’s one of my priorities to evaluate the option to exercise the opportunity to buy back the stadium.”

Wenger shrugs off Sanchez’s frustration

Arsene Wenger played down Alexis Sanchez’s frustration at being substituted in Arsenal’s 4-0 victory at Swansea City.

Sanchez had scored Arsenal’s fourth goal before being withdrawn 11 minutes from time. The Chilean forward responded to his substitution by kicking his gloves on the touchline.

“All the players are frustrated when they come off, some show it, some not,” Wenger said.

“I’m long enough in the job to know that. I just make the decision I feel is right, that’s it.

“In every culture it’s different.

“Some South Americans are a bit different to Europeans… you have to respect that.”

Hopeful Phelan

Mike Phelan insists his ill-fated reign at Hull City has not diminished his desire to return to football management.

Phelan was sacked from his role at the KC Stadium earlier this month after just 85 days in full-time charge of the struggling Premier League club.

Phelan said: “I certainly want to be a manager again. I’ve been in the game long enough to know there’s a certain period when you can reflect then a certain period when you get itchy again.”

Toure backed for CLeague squad

Pep Guardiola admits Yaya Toure deserves to be restored to Manchester City’s Champions League squad.

Midfielder Toure was omitted from City’s 25-man list for the group stages, sparking a row with his agent that led to him being frozen out of the side altogether.

That issue was resolved in November as Toure apologised for the remarks of his agent Dimitri Seluk. The Ivorian reclaimed a place at the heart of City’s midfield and his excellence has made him a near-automatic choice for the European knockout rounds.

Guardiola said: “He deserves that. In the first part of the season he was not able (to play) for many physical reasons.

“But, of course, he (now) deserves to be in the Champions League in the second round.”

Bayern Munich sign Hoffenheim duo

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have bolstered their defensive options by signing Hoffenheim team-mates Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele for next season.

With Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso nearing the end of their careers, Rudy, 26, will provide another option in defensive midfield, while 21-year-old Suele will be charged with plugging holes in Bayern’s central defence.

Both players are Germany internationals. The Bundesliga is set to resume this week after the winter break.

Chelsea’s Conte says Costa is injured

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirmed Diego Costa missed Saturday’s 3-0 win over Leicester City through injury.

The Italian chose his words carefully in an interview after the game, denying that he knew about a bid for the striker from China or a row between the pair in training last week.

Conte repeated his earlier statement issued by the west London club that Costa injured his back on Tuesday.

“I think before the game I told the truth and I repeat the truth because I don’t lie,” said Conte.

“Diego Costa stopped his training (on) Tuesday because he felt a pain in his back, for this reason he was not available.

“This is the whole truth.”