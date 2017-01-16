Bottas replaces Rosberg at Mercedes, Massa returns

Nico Rosberg with Valtteri Bottas

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will replace retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes this season, the Wiiliams team announced today.

Brazilian Felipe Massa, who retired at the end of last season, has agreed a one-year contract to take Bottas's seat at Williams.

Bottas, 27, will partner Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton at the sport's dominant team, winners of the last three drivers and constructors' titles and favourites again this year.

The Finn has yet to win a grand prix in four seasons at Williams, making nine podium appearances, but he can now expect to end that wait and step up as a genuine contender for the title.