Monday, January 16, 2017, 06:13 by

Thomas Smith

­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Callisto from Valencia to Beirut, the Repulse Bay from Alexandria to Algiers, the Sagitta from Damietta to Rijeka (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Misurata, the Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa, the MC Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Superba from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Stjerneborg from Tripoli to Tunis, the Eemsdijk from El Khoms to Algiers, the Vega Hercules from Bejaia, the CMA CGM Kerguelen from Le Havre to Khor al Fakkan, the Jaguar from Annaba to Annaba, the CMA CGM Rabelais from Antwerp to Pireaus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Talassa from Damietta to Salerno (Biancho Group) and the Cardiff from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The MSC Ravenna from Sngapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.

