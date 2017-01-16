MSE share index halts 4-day positive streak

Following the gains registered in the previous four trading sessions, the MSE Share Index dropped by 0.18% to 4,681.647 points today as the declines in six equities outweighed the increases in the share prices of BOV, IHI and Farsons. Meanwhile, GO and MIA closed the day unchanged.

Trading activity in Bank of Valletta plc remained elevated as 88,791 shares (representing 53% of the total value of equities traded) pushed the equity 0.5% higher to €2.16 (equivalent to a pre-bonus adjusted price of €2.326).

International Hotel Investments plc advanced 0.2% to the €0.621 level across 19,614 shares.

The equity of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc inched closer to its all-time high of €7.30 as it moved to the €7.26 level (+0.1%) on volumes totalling 7,587 shares.

Tigne’ Mall plc slumped 5.1% to the €1.12 level across 11,995 shares.

Also in the property segment, Malta Properties Company plc eased by 1.8% to a near four-month low of €0.55 across 51,761 shares.

MaltaPost plc and its parent company Lombard Bank Malta plc lost 2.9% and 2.4% to €2.00 and €2.275 respectively albeit on insignificant volumes.

Among the large companies, two deals totalling 10,000 shares pulled the equity of HSBC Bank Malta plc minimally lower to €1.978 whilst RS2 Software plc fell by 1.1% to the €1.79 level across 5,910 shares. HSBC is expected to reveal its 2016 annual results on 21 February 2017. The directors will also consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended during the Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 April 2017.

In contrast, Malta International Airport plc held on to the €4.10 level across 6,060 shares whilst a single deal of just 212 shares left the equity of GO plc at its eight-month high of €3.30. MIA is due to publish its 2016 annual results on 22 February 2017.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index was virtually flat today as the declines in the bid prices of the Central Bank of Malta for Malta Government Stocks with maturities between 6 and 17 years was offset by increases in the other maturities. The 10-year benchmark German Bund yield stayed above the 0.30% mark ahead of next Thursday’s European Central Bank Governing Council monetary policy meeting – the first one this year.