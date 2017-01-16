Children start receiving Heritage Malta membership cards

Students have until the end of January to apply for their membership card. Photo: Heritage Malta

Heritage Malta has started distributing student membership cards allowing primary school students to enter historic sites for free.

More than 5,000 primary students have applied for a Heritage Malta student membership, with applications accepted until the end of the month.

The card provides free entrance to all primary school students in Heritage Malta sites (except for the Hypogeum) and a 50 per cent discount on the entrance fee to up to two adults accompanying the student.

Card holders can benefit also from discounts from the museum shops and activities or exclusive events organised specifically for members.

The scheme is intended as a pilot project to test for future projects, with Heritage Malta having announced a revamp of its membership schemes last year.

For more information about Heritage Malta and its membership schemes visit the national agency’s website or visit its Facebook page.