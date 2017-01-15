Two-state solution remains 'only viable option' to Middle East peace - George Vella

George Vella (right) met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Photo: MFA

A two-state solution remained the only viable way of resolving conflict between Israel and Palestine, Foreign Minister George Vella told an international conference today.

Dr Vella said continued settlement activity was eating away at the possibility of reaching a solution to the conflict, and added that the ongoing divide between the West Bank and Gaza was also hampering matters.

Malta would continue to support all efforts to relaunch peace negotiations throughout its presidency of the EU Council, he said. Dr Vella added that while it was up to Israel and Palestine to find peace, the international community had a responsibility to create conditions conducive to it.

The Foreign Minister was speaking at an international conference convened by France to discuss ways of relaunching the Middle East peace process. Over 70 delegations took part.

Participants reaffirmed that only a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians could resolve the conflict and warned that they would not recognise any unilateral steps taken by either side that could prejudge negotiations.

The final communique shied away explicitly from criticising plans by US president-elect Donald Trump to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, but said a new conference would be held by year-end for interested parties.

Dr Vella also held a number of bilateral meetings on the margins of the international conference. Among them were meetings with Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, his ministry said in a statement.