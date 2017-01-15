Three executed in Bahrain over deadly bomb attack
Three men have been executed in Bahrain after being convicted of a bomb attack which killed three policemen.
The executions were the first in the kingdom since an Arab Spring-inspired uprising rocked the country in 2011.
The public prosecution said the death sentences were carried out Sunday. The executions were the first since 2010 and followed a spike in opposition protests and clashes between activists and police on Saturday.
Abbas al-Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali al-Signace were found guilty in 2015 of killing two Bahraini and an Emirati policeman in a 2014 bomb attack. Their death sentences were upheld by a Bahraini court last week.
