Three executed in Bahrain over deadly bomb attack

Three men have been executed in Bahrain after being convicted of a bomb attack which killed three policemen.

The executions were the first in the kingdom since an Arab Spring-inspired uprising rocked the country in 2011.

The public prosecution said the death sentences were carried out Sunday. The executions were the first since 2010 and followed a spike in opposition protests and clashes between activists and police on Saturday.

Abbas al-Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali al-Signace were found guilty in 2015 of killing two Bahraini and an Emirati policeman in a 2014 bomb attack. Their death sentences were upheld by a Bahraini court last week.