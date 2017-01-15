Advert
Sunday, January 15, 2017, 10:30 by

PA

German plane lands in Kuwait after bomb threat

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

A Germany-bound plane from Oman has landed in Kuwait after a bomb threat.

The state-run KUNA news agency said the plane set off from the Omani city of Salalah and was bound for Cologne.

KUNA said some 299 people were evacuated on landing as authorities searching the aircraft.

The only plane that took off from Salalah bound for Cologne this morning was Eurowings flight No EW117, an Airbus A330-203.

Eurowings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Jet crashes during Children's Day...

  2. Tears of joy as woman snatched as baby...

  3. Woman stolen as a baby from Florida...

  4. Vatican lets homeless sleep in church...

  5. Refugees are freezing to death in...

  6. Donald Trump: I may keep some Russia...

  7. Renault faces emissions probe in France

  8. Serbia asks Hungary for ice-breakers in...

  9. Anti-Trump protests kick off ahead of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed