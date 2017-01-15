German plane lands in Kuwait after bomb threat

Photo: Shutterstock

A Germany-bound plane from Oman has landed in Kuwait after a bomb threat.

The state-run KUNA news agency said the plane set off from the Omani city of Salalah and was bound for Cologne.

KUNA said some 299 people were evacuated on landing as authorities searching the aircraft.

The only plane that took off from Salalah bound for Cologne this morning was Eurowings flight No EW117, an Airbus A330-203.

Eurowings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.